Amaravati Farmers March Turns 1,000 Days, 2nd Phase of Protest Begins With Arasavalli Temple Padyatra

To give more momentum to farmers’ 1,000-day-long-movement on creating awareness among the people across the state on the necessity of the formation of Amaravati as a capital, agitated farmers from the area launched the second phase of the massive foot march from Venkatapalem on Monday.

(Image: News18)

The march is scheduled to culminate at the Lord Surya Bhagavan temple in Arasavalli of Srikakulam District after covering 1,000 km. The farmers performed special pujas at the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam temple and conducted prayers. To seek blessing from Lord Balaji, the farmers pulled the chariot of Lord Venkateswara. Leaders and activists irrespective of their political affiliation, including former ministers Maganti Babu, Kamineni Srinivas, CPI leader K Narayana and some of the activists from the ruling YSRC, participated in pulling the chariot.

Advertisement

Farmers, labourers and women from as many as 29 villages under the capital limits, began the 15-km walk from Venkatapalem and will reach Mangalagiri by evening after crossing Krishnayapalem and Yerrabalem villages. The participants made their night halt at Mangalagiri with a determination to fight against the trifurcation of the state.