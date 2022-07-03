Home » News » India » Amarnath Yatra: Army Reconstructs Bridges Damaged by Landslides on Baltal Route Overnight

Amarnath Yatra: Army Reconstructs Bridges Damaged by Landslides on Baltal Route Overnight

Army reconstructs bridge, damaged by landslide on Baltal route, overnight for Amarnath pilgrims. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is assisting the civil administration in terms of security and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra which started on June 30

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: July 03, 2022, 13:55 IST

The Indian Army reconstructed the bridges overnight on the Baltal route for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in a record time after they were washed away on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is assisting the civil administration in terms of security and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra which started on June 30.

“On 01 Jul, 02 bridges near Brarimarg on #Baltal Axis were damaged by landslides. #ChinarCorps mobilised assets & reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of route & avoiding an over 4 hour detour by #Yatris," Chinar Corps tweeted.

Bridges were washed away due to landslides following a sudden increase in temperature which resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route.

first published: July 03, 2022, 13:55 IST