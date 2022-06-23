Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G Reviews Security Arrangements, Says 'Govt Committed to Provide Best Facilities to Pilgrims'

​As the annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the overall security arrangements for the 43-day pilgrimage at unified command meeting in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Intelligence agencies, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and others.

The officers apprised Sinha about the overall security situation and discussions were held on various arrangements related to the yatra.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, sanitation, lodging, Langar management and disaster management were reviewed.

He also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities, including the security arrangements that have been put in place by Jammu and Kashmir Police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the pilgrims and the service providers.

Sinha expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra. “The government is committed to provide best facilities to Yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years. All necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, water sanitation are in pace. We are aware about the high altitude related issues and adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency situation," he said.

Around eight lakh pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Amarnath Yatra. The journey will begin from both the routes - the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

