Amazon Drug Smuggling Case: Madhya Pradesh Govt Transfers Probe to Special Task Force

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred to the Special Task Force (STF) the probe into a case of marijuana smuggling through e-commerce giant Amazon. The smuggling racket was busted by the MP Police in November last year.

The police in Bhind district had registered a case against executive directors of Amazon India after busting a racket that allegedly sold ganja (cannabis) under the guise of selling a sweetener through Amazon. The e-commerce platform had said in a statement that it does not allow the sale of illegal products through its platform, and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter.

A case under section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against executive directors of Amazon India, which operates as ASSL in the country, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh had told PTI at the time. The FIR, however, did not mention any individual official by name, he said.

Section 38 deals with the role of companies and their management in an offence related to narcotic substances.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Gohad police station in the district on November 13 after 21.7 kilograms of ganja was seized from Gwalior residents Bijendra Tomar and Suraj alias Kallu Pawaiya, the SP said.

Their questioning led to the arrest of Mukul Jaiswal, another Gwalior resident, and purchaser Chitra Balmiki, a resident of Mehgaon in Bhind, he said. The investigation revealed that Pawaiya and Jaiswal had formed a company named ‘Babu Tex’ and got it registered on Amazon as a seller, Singh said.

They supplied ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through the company under the guise of selling stevia, a plant-based sweetener, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

