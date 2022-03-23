Ambulances for Cattle to Be Launched in Kerala Soon: Minister

Kerala government would soon press into service ambulances equipped for veterinary care in block-level panchayats across the State, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development of the State J Chinchurani said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a two-day seminar here to mark the beginning of "Dairy Next: Yield and Wield," a series of seminars organised by Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL), the Minister said the government would provide 50 percent subsidy for loans taken by aspiring entrepreneurs in the dairy sector. KFL is organising the seminar in collaboration with Kerala Livestock Development Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Dairy Development Department and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI), Karshaka Bhavan, Anayara, here.

In the first phase of the project, a fleet of 29 round-the-clock vehicles would be launched and doctors be appointed, said the Minister. On the health of cattle and facilities of treatment, he said mobile televeterinary units would also be set up in all districts of the State. Actor and dairy farmer Jayaram, the brand ambassador of KFL and chief guest at the seminar, said farming is his passion and he is using cattle-feed of KFL. He lauded the initiative for the support and welfare of dairy farmers.

