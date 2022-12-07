Amendment Bill Removing Governor as Chancellor of State Universities Tabled in Kerala Legislative Assembly

The University Law Amendment Bill 2022 was tabled in the Kerala state legislative assembly on Wednesday. The bill proposes to remove the Governor as Chancellor of state universities. As the bill was presented, the opposition spoke against it, claiming the bill will turn universities into government departments.

Opposition leader V D satheeshan said, “We are not agaisnt removing Governor as Chancellor but the alternative that government is suggesting will adversely affect the universities and their autonomy." The minsiter also said that Kerala Kalamandalam model is what the state government intents to bring in.

He also raised objections to the bill citing UGC guidelines and the Supreme Court verdict. He said that the reference in the Finance Memorandum that there will be no additional financial burden from the consolidated funds of the State when these bills become law is not factual.

According to the amendment bill introduced in the assembly, the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the chancellor of the university.

A Chancellor is appointed for a period of five years and the person appointed as chancellor is eligible for reappointment of one or more term. The chancellor may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government .

Law Minister P Rajeev while replying to the opposition said that the points raised by opposition is mostly political and not on the contents of the bill. The bill was sent for the consideration of subject committee.

