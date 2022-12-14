Maha-K'taka Border Row: Amit Shah Meets CMs Shinde, Bommai, Decide to Wait Till SC Takes a Call

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Maharashtra and Karnataka CMs Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai, respectively, over the border row simmering between the two states since the 1950s. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present.

After the meeting, Shah said that three ministers from each side, a total of 6, will sit and do a detailed percolation on how it will happen. “There are some small issues as well between the two states… These issues will also be sorted by these ministers…"

“Both states have agreed to form a committee headed by one senior IPS officer regarding this matter so that constitutional norms are followed and law and order is maintained in both states so that outsiders and locals don’t face any problem," the Union home minister added.

Shah also said that neither of the states will make demands or lay claims to territories until the Supreme Court takes a call on the matter.

Referring to the violence that ensued last week, Shah said that social media played a “big role". “Some fake Twitter (handles) mentioning top leaders were spread… and this issue is very serious… It has been decided that wherever these cases have come out, FIR will be registered and those who have done it will be exposed in front of the public…"

Shah also went on to appeal to the opposition of both the states, saying that “being the home minister of the country… whatever may be the political differences, but for the welfare of the people of both the states, this should not be made a political issue…"

“I am sure Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray ji’s group, they will help to not make this issue political," he added.

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated into violence last week after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages, which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final. And, as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka has built the ‘Suvarna Vidhana Soudha’, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature in Bengaluru, and a legislative session is held there annually.

