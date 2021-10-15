Amid Covid-19 Restrictions, Odisha Celebrates Durga Puja, Dusshera in Subdued Manner

Following the Covid norms, five-day-long Durga puja was celebrated in a subdued manner statewide across Odisha. The government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm-5 am to avoid the possible spread of Covid-19 infections.

Maintaining social distancing, the administration has restricted individuals, hotels, clubs, groups, and other organisations from conducting Navratri bhajan, dandia events, and other religious and cultural events.

Meanwhile, special rituals were performed at various puja mandaps and shrines across the state. Due to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, no rush of devotees was reported.

Though Dussehra is celebrated with much pomp and show every year, pandemic has once again restricted celebrations. Pandals, which are usually flooded with people, were empty due to government restrictions and social distancing guidelines. But the spirit for the festival still remained in the air.

Subodh Mohanty, Members of the Potapokhari Puja Committee said that “we are strictly following govt guidelines in the festive season in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Though Puja is being celebrated in a subdued manner all rituals are performed as per traditions.“ A devotee said that “due to Covid situation we could not offer Puja in Mandap but we pray goddess Durga makes us from Coronavirus."

