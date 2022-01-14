Amid Covid Curbs, Gangasagar Mela a Hit on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Amid Covid restrictions, this year’s Gangasagar Mela proved to be a big hit on digital platform through e-darshans on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The e-snan facility on the website saw 2.78 crore visitors, three times more than last year. The e-puja initiative of the Kapil Muni temple received 1.06 lakh devotees.

Punya Snaan through drones saw 65,780 devotees, while through Punya Tori, Pavitra Gangajal was sent to 23 districts in the state.

Thousands of devotees took a dip in the water, with 50 people allowed at a time. Jagatguru Shankaracharya was among the spiritual leaders who took a dip at the mela.

Live darshan was telecast on 255 LED TVs en-route to Gangasagar from Outramghat.

The event is being monitored by the court appointed two-member committee. For strict compliance with the court’s orders, the government distributed 10.8 lakh masks to pilgrims. Covid tests were carried out at 13 entry points (Howrah, Kolkata & Sealdah Railway Stations, Outramghat, Falta, Kulpi, Kakdwip, Kakdwip Railway station, Lot-8, Namkhana, Benubon, K2 Bus Stand and Mela Ground Sagar).

A total of 22,350 random RAT tests led to finding of one Covid patient. So far, of the 97,345 RT-PCR tests performed, 10,215 have come positive. While one Covid patient is in Sagar ,43 are in Kolkata (Outramghat) and nearby areas. A total of 171 persons are in safe homes.

While people were seen wearing masks, social distancing norms were seen flouted.

The annual Ganga Sagar Mela, which is held at West Bengal’s Sagar Island during Makar Sakranti, began on January 9. Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, pilgrims gather to take a dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple.

