Amid Escalation of War, India Issues Advisory Asking Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine 'At The Earliest'

As the Russian offensive increased its intensity in Ukraine, India on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all its citizens to avoid travelling to the war-torn nation.

Citing “deteriorating security situation" in the country, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised all Indian nationals against travelling to Ukraine and leaving at the earliest.

“Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement published on their Twitter handle.

Advertisement

This comes on a day explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, AFP reported. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko also said that several Russian rockets had been downed over the capital.

“Air defenses have shot down several Russian rockets over Kyiv. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko wrote on social media. Fatal Russian strikes recently in the Kyiv region have targeted energy facilities.

In the country’s western region, a Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn on Wednesday, the region’s governor said.

On Monday, at least two blasts rang out at about 14:20 Kyiv time (11:20 GMT) in the wake of Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones aimed at energy infrastructure that killed at least five people in the city.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is “not an era of war", emphasising that all efforts towards creating conditions for a solution to the Ukraine conflict under the UN Charter and international law will be “very much welcomed."

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here