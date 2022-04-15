Amid Ongoing Controversy, UP Deputy CM Pauses Speech on Hearing Azaan in Lucknow | Watch

Amid the ongoing controversy over ‘Azaan’, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday paused his speech during a programme in Lucknow on hearing the Islamic call to prayer from a nearby mosque.

Pathak was giving a speech on Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indira Nagar when he heard the ‘Azaan’ from a mosque.

The video has been widely shared on social media, where the UP Deputy CM can be seen pausing his address showing respect for the Muslim community.

The goodwill also comes at a time when the Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramazan from April 2 to May 2.

There has been an ongoing debate over the ‘Azaan’ on loudspeakers with some calling for a ban on the loudspeakers. Earlier this month, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down in Maharashtra, failing which his party workers would relay the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ from temples.

“Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he said, speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, over 250 mosques had received notices from cops last week to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The move comes after right-wing outfits had started a campaign demanding the shutting down of such loudspeakers.

However, UP deputy CM is not alone in the kind gesture. Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had also halted his speech at an event in Pune’s Shirur area when Azaan was being recited nearby.

