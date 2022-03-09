Amid Praises for Robust Evacuation Drive in Ukraine, This Girl from Pakistan Thanks India. Here's Why

Even as several countries have been unable to undertake rigorous evacuation drive in Ukraine, with some even expressing inability to help their citizens, India is being praised for its robust programme in war-torn region with ministers flying out to ensure Indians get home safely. Not only has India ensured safety for its citizens but is also helping its neighbours. In a new video, a student from Pakistan is seen thanking the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan’s Asma Shafique thanked India after she was rescued by the authorities. She is now en route to western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon, new agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Government sources had earlier shared response of various countries to rebut criticism by some opposition parties over the alleged delay in India’s response to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, with some videos surfacing of Indian citizens facing harassment. The sources asserted that India has been prompt and relentless in helping its citizens.

“The Chinese have postponed their evacuation plans while the Indian Operation Ganga is proceeding. Flights from India into neighbouring countries are continuing to bring back Indians. China has issued no travel advisories and no support mechanisms, while India has released contact numbers, advisories and support mechanisms. Chinese nationals are being attacked in Ukraine while the buses with the Indian flag are being given safe passage," a source had said.

The US has stated that it will not be able to evacuate its citizens who are facing a long waiting time at the Ukrainian border for evacuation through other neighbouring countries, government sources said. They cited official statements from the US and China besides Chinese media reports to back their claims. At certain points, the US asked its citizens to even carry food and other items for two days at the Ukrainian border, and their waiting situation is similar to that of Indian citizens, they said, adding that both India and the US have issued similar advisories and have released several phone numbers for assistance.

