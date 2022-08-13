Amid Split in Bihar and Tussle in Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma Speaks Out on BJP 'Alliance Trouble'

Amid the big crack in the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has commented on BJP’s role as an alliance partner reassuring that BJP is not a bad political partner and that political alliances vary from state to state.

“While BJP’s alliance in Jharkhand broke, BJP scripted a new alliance in Maharashtra this clearly proves that BJP is a not a bad partner," Conrad Sangma said while attending the ‘Yes Meghalaya’ programme in Meghalaya’s Tura town on Friday. The Chief Minister also reinstated that what happened in Bihar ‘doesn’t define anything specific’ in the larger political scenario in the country and insisted that there is no question of ‘failing coalitions’ within the BJP.

The talk about failing coalitions comes even as there have been reports of a tussle in the BJP alliance with NPP in Meghalaya where questions have been raised about the current uncertainty between alliance partners after a BJP MLA, Bernard Marrak was raided and arrested by Meghalaya state government over his involvement in running a brothel.

The BJP in the state has been speaking out announcing that it will not work with any of the parties in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition government, but Chie Minister Conrad Sangma has maintained that all is well in the ruling coalition with the BJP indicating that Sangma might still look for support from the BJP for the upcoming elections in Meghalaya that is due in sex months.

As part of the 75 years of India’s Independence, Conrad Sangma urged youngsters of the states on International youth day to be more patriotic by writing songs, dramas, and even conducting sports tournaments to show patriotism and be part of the national celebrations.

