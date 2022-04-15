Amid Ukraine War, Russia Starts Delivery of 2nd Consignment of S-400 Air Defence Systems to India

Amid the raging war with Ukraine, Russia has started the delivery of the second consignment of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems to India, said sources. The complete consignment will reach Indian shores by the end of this month, they added.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

India had made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems in 2019. The S-400 is one of the world’s most potent air defence systems in the world.

Advertisement

The first consignment was delivered in November 2021 and has been deployed along the Punjab border.

THE SYSTEM

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. It is capable of simultaneously tracking numerous incoming objects, including aircraft, missiles and UAVs in a radius of a few hundred kilometres, and launch appropriate missiles to neutralise them.

It has radars that can pick up an incoming object up to a distance of 1,000 kilometres, track several dozen incoming objects simultaneously, distribute the targets to missile systems and ensure a high success rate.

S-400 has been specifically designed to detect and destroy a range of targets including strategic bombers, aircraft used for electronic warfare, early warning, and reconnaissance; and even fighter jets such as F-16 and F-22.

ALSO READ | First Squadron of S-400 Deployed in Punjab Sector, Will Help India ‘Thwart Aerial Threats from Pak, China’

Advertisement

The S-400 missile defence system is equipped with four different missiles, which can engage enemy aircraft, missiles and Airborne Warning and Control System planes at 400km, 250km, the medium-range 120km and the short-range 40km.

THE SHADOW OF UKRAINE WAR, SANCTIONS

Advertisement

It is not in India’s “best interest" to continue investing in Russian military equipment, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin recently told lawmakers, underscoring the Biden administration’s desire that New Delhi scales down its dependence on Russian military equipment.

“We continue to work with them (India) to ensure that they understand that it’s not in their — we believe that — it’s not in their best interest to continue to invest in Russian equipment, Austin told the members of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing on the annual defence budget.

Advertisement

The defence secretary was responding to a question from Congressman Joe Wilson, a friend of India in the Congress who, of late, has been critical of India deciding to take an independent position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, last month, two powerful US Senators have urged President Joe Biden not to impose provisions of the punitive Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against India for buying the S-400 from Russia.

ALSO READ | Despite US Sanctions Threat, S-400 ‘Booster’ Missiles Crucial for India to Maintain Regional Stability

Advertisement

On Wednesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the CAATSA is a US law and it is on the American administration to decide on it. “It is their legislation and whatever has to be done has to be done by them," said the EAM at the press meet, indicating that New Delhi doesn’t really worry about the sanctions.

CAATSA is a tough US law which authorises the administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections. Its provisions include sanctions targeting Russia’s defence and intelligence sectors and serve as an important tool for the US government to discourage Russian arms purchases around the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.