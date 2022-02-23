Amidst Demand for NIA Probe into Bajrang Dal Activist Murder, CM Says Decision to be Taken After Police Inquiry

Amidst demand from a section within the ruling BJP to hand over the probe into killing of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga to National Investigation Agency (NIA), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a decision in this connection will be taken based on the outcome of police investigation.

He said along with the probe, maintaining peace and order in Shivamogga that witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson following the murder, is his government’s priority.

Read|Karnataka Hijab Row LIVE Updates

Advertisement

“Several people have been arrested, investigation is on. Depending on what comes out of the investigation it will be decided as to which agency has to investigate further. We should give an opportunity for police to investigate first," Bommai said in response to a question on demand for a NIA inquiry. Speaking to reporters here, he said the government’s first priority is to maintain peace and law and order in Shivamogga, a district headquarters town about 250 kms from here.

“Along with maintaining peace and order, investigation is also on, those arrested are being interrogated, based on what comes out, we will take further action," he added. Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Earlier today, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while interrogation of others is on. Several BJP leaders including Senior Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claiming a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder have demanded NIA probe into the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.