Amit Shah Extends J&K Visit, to Spend Night With CRPF Troopers in Pulwama

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday decided to extend his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in order to spend the night with CRPF troopers at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district.

Official sources told IANS that Shah has decided to extend his visit so that he can spend the night with CRPF troopers at Lethpora martyr memorial in Pulwama to pay tribute to the 42 CRPF troopers who were killed in a terror suicide attack in April 2019.

“He will have dinner at the CRPF camp in Lethpora and stay with the soldiers tonight," sources said.

Shah on Monday offered prayers at the revered temple of Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, and said the shrine has divine power which can be felt only after visiting it. The home minister visited the temple complex nestled among chinars in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early Monday morning, officials said.

Donning a traditional Kashmiri pheran, Shah was accompanied to the temple by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Shah offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi and performed puja, the officials said.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said he had the honour of visiting the major centre of faith of the Kashmiri Pandit community which inspires the nation. “This holy place has divine power that can be felt only by visiting it," Shah wrote in Kashmiri language using Devanagari script.

The shrine holds a special place among the Kashmiri Pandit community and the colour of water of the springs of the shrine area is believed to foretell how the coming year would be. It has been reported that whenever the water has turned reddish, bad times have fallen on Kashmir. The Union Home minister arrived in Kashmir on Saturday on a three-day visit which will culminate on Monday.

