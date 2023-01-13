In Jammu, Amit Shah Assures Justice to Kin of Rajouri Twin Terror Attacks, 'Foolproof' Security to People

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the people of Jammu that security agencies would provide foolproof security and said those involved in the twin terror attacks that left seven people of the minority community dead and fourteen others injured in Rajouri’s Dhangri hamlet would be not be spared.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said he reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir during his day-long visit to the Jammu region. “I am in Jammu today, especially for people who were killed in the unfortunate incident in Rajouri," he said.

He further said he wanted to meet the kin of the victims and share their grief but was unable to go because of bad weather. “I spoke to the family members of all seven victims over the phone and shared their pain." “Their strength is an example for the nation," he added.

The mother of one of the victims, Saroj Bala told ANI: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with us over a phone call. He gave assurance to visit us on his next visit. I lost my both sons during the Dhangri attack (1st week of Jan, 2023). I urged him to provide us justice and tight answer to their killers."

Shah was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of administration and security forces.

The Union Home Minister said in the coming days, a secure grid will be made. “I can say that security agencies, whether it is Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF or Army, all are 100 per cent alert," adding “I am sure they will stop such attempts in future."

Addressing the investigation into the twin terror attacks that left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet, he said both the cases have been handed over to the NIA and the case will be investigated by the NIA and Jammu police, he added. He also said all terror incidents in Jammu in the past one-and-a-half years will also be probed by the NIA and the Jammu and Kashmir Police will actively assist in the investigation.

Speaking about the high-level meeting over the security situation in Raj Bhawan in Jammu, he said, “An over-ground workers (OGWs) and the support structure of terror outfits and their communication strategies were also discussed."

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies, including chief secretary A K Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended the meeting.

He further said a “complete 360-degree security grid would be established" and all intelligence agencies would be strengthened. A time-bound action plan has been drawn up, which envisages tightening of security grid across all areas of Jammu division, within three months.

“In the coming days, those who carried out this attack will be taught a lesson and would be presented in the court of law," he said. “Likewise, the action plan to provide security to the Jammu region will be implemented in a time-bound manner," he added.

He gave assurance to the victims of the attacks and said at every place, the government stands with the victims’ families. “I want to assure the people of Jammu that security agencies would provide foolproof security," he said.

He also said after the revocation of article 370, there have been fewer incidents of terror attacks.

