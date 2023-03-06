Amit Shah Likely to Visit Odisha's Bhadrak on Mar 26

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha’s Bhadrak on March 26 as part of the party’s Lok Sabha Pravas programme.

He will attend a host of programmes in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency during his one-day visit, Odisha BJP general secretary Prithiwraj Harichandan said.

Shah will address a public rally and meet party leaders, he said.

“The union home minister will also review the assignments given to Odisha BJP leaders during his previous visit in August, 2022," Harichandan said.

Shah’s priority will be to interact with BJP leaders and workers at the grassroots and boost their morale ahead of the 2024 general elections and the Odisha assembly polls, he said.

Advertisement

The union minister is scheduled to visit Odisha at a time when the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP are in a confrontation over the murder of state minister Naba Kishore Das and the law and order situation in the eastern state.

Das, 60, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

Harichandan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda are also likely to visit Odisha under the BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

Read all the Latest India News here