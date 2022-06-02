Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Civillian Killings in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday with sources telling CNN-News18 that it was a routine meet. This, however, comes hours after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch was shot at by terrorists and died on his way to the hospital. The incident took place just two days after a school teacher was killed at a government school in Gopalpora of Kulgam district. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar’s office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district. Of the eight killings in Kashmir since May 1, three victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.

Meanwhile, Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second such exercise in less than a fortnight amid killings in the Valley. The meeting is expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the National Security Adviser, Army chief, director-general of forces and other officials will participate in the meeting.

Advertisement

On May 17, the Home Minister had taken rounds of meetings in view of various security issues and Amarnath Yatra.

According to sources, Shah had raised concerns over civilian killings in the last security review meet and had asked all security forces to keep a check. He also directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively.

“Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration," the Home Ministry had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.