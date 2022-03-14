Amit Shah to be Chief Guest at First CRPF Raising Day in Jammu, High-Level Security Meet to Follow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be reaching Jammu on March 18 to participate as the chief guest for CRPF Raising Day, which is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time.

According to sources, Amit Shah will also hold a top-level security meeting in Jammu after attending the CRPF event on March 19.

“The Home Minister, as per the current plan, would reach Jammu on March 18 evening, and next morning, he will be attending CRPF Raising Day. He will also meet medal winners of the CRPF who showed extraordinary courage in fighting against terrorism," a senior CRPF official told News18.

“A meeting is also scheduled with top officers on review and update of security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the programme," a government official said.

Amit Shah will also attend few state government functions and meet other officials before leaving Jammu. Sources said that final confirmation of his schedule is yet to come but the plan has been sent for approval.

Massive preparations are underway for the CRPF’s annual Raising Day parade being held J&K for the first time. The Central Reserve Police Force, which is deployed in India’s newest Union Territory, and is involved in all anti-terror operations in Kashmir.

The CRPF had in January decided to fix the date of the Raising Day, which used to vary earlier as per the availability of the chief guest. It also changed the occasion’s name to ‘CRPF Day’.

According to an official communication, programmes will start from March 16 with the D-G’s Parade followed by the Station Officer’s dinner. On March 19, the CRPF has planned for a wreath-laying ceremony at martyr’s memorial and the CRPF Day Parade followed by the cultural and ‘Badakhana’ programmes,, where all top officials share a meal with officers of all ranks.

“Necessary directions may kindly be issued to all concerned for making necessary preparations of Parade Ground, (Jammu) Accommodation, Logistics and security etc for above mentioned programmes as per required specifications," the communication read.

