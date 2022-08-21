Amit Shah to Hold Mega Rally in Telangana's Munugode Ahead of Bypoll Battle

The battle for bypolls in Munugode in Nalgonda district of Telangana heats up. A day after CM KCR’s mega rally, it’s now Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s turn who is all set to hold a mega rally later today. Munugode is to go for by-elections after the resignation of sitting Congress Legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.

According to the BJP, Rajagopal Reddy will be sharing the stage with Amit Shah. He is all set to join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the mega rally today.

“The BJP has taken a “sankalp" (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule," said Tarun Chugh, the BJP national general secretary in-charge of Telangana.

The rally - Munugodu Samara Bheri – will be a huge boost for the BJP that is looking to make major inroads in the state. The rally comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a similar rally on Saturday in the Munugode constituency where he hit out the BJP and said “Munugode should send a message to entire country" and that the upcoming by-election is not a mere political fight, but is about their very survival.

KCR also cautioned people against getting carried away and warned that if BJP wins it would do away with welfare schemes and fix electricity meters to agriculture pumpsets. Commenting on KCR’s fiery speech on Saturday, the Tarun Chugh said it is a moral victory for the saffron party as it compelled the Chief Minister to leave the farmhouse to hold a meeting in Munugode.

The schedule for the Munugode bypoll is yet to be formally announced, but has proven to be a political flashpoint already with state assembly elections due next year.

