Amit Shah to Inaugurate 6 Floating Border Outposts of BSF in Bengal, Launch A Boat Ambulance Service

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate six modern floating border outposts (BOPs) of the BSF on Thursday at the South Bengal Frontier apart from a boat ambulance for the waters in the Sundarbans. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also unveil the Maitri Sangrahalaya located at BOP Haridaspur.

The six floating BOPs are named Sutlej, Narmada, Kaveri, Ganga, Sabarmati, and Krishna.

Apart from visiting forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border, Amit Shah in his two-day visit to West Bengal starting on Thursday will meet BJP leaders from the demoralised state unit, address a public rally, and attend a cultural event, among other things.

As the BSF has the important responsibility of monitoring and guarding the international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the government is looking to endow the force with all modern equipment.

The ministry of home Affairs is also keen to strengthen all the BOPs on these borders with state-of-the-art tools for surveillance and security.

The number of floating BOPs has been increased to intensify the Border Security Force’s abilities to carry out surveillance in the inaccessible areas of the mangrove-rich Sundarbans in West Bengal.

The boat ambulance facility is also being commenced to provide medical assistance in these remote areas of ​​the forests, from Sahebkhali to Shamshernagar.

The Maitri Sangrahalaya (museum) has been established to make the general public aware of the valour of the BSF in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

During Shah’s visit here, he will be accompanied by director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, and several other top officials.

