In J&K, Amit Shah Reviews Security After Twin Terror Attack That Killed 7; Bad Weather May Cut Short Trip

Union Home Minister reached Jammu and Kashmir earlier today, but his scheduled visit to meet the families of twin terror attack victims in Rajouri district is currently on hold owing to bad weather conditions, according to sources.

After landing in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah’s first stop was the Raj Bhawan where he will chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the vally, officials said, adding that senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies will be part of the key meet.

Sources suggest that officials would revisit the Union Minister’s Rajouri plan once the security review meet concludes. Shah may hold a press conference at 4 pm. Meanwhile, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for Shah’s visit.

Security was beefed up in the district’s Dhangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed, PTI reported quoting officials.

Shah was scheduled to meet the families of the twin terror attack that had left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

The home minister was to meet members of all three families who have suffered losses in the terrorist attack, according to officials.

Massive security arrangements were put in place in the Rajouri district ahead of Shah’s visit and the entire Dhangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone. Restrictions have also been put in place on the normal movement of people on Friday till late afternoon, officials said.

A multi-tier security cover comprising security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of the Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches. CCTV cameras have also been placed at many locations in the Dhangri village to ensure close surveillance of the area.

Senior police and CAPF officers visited the area on Thursday evening and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Home minister’s visit.

