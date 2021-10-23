Home » News » India » Amit Shah's Appeal to J&K's Youth: Contribute to the Development of Valley

Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K LG Manoj Sinha visit residence of slain Insp Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by terrorists last month. (ANI)
During the visit, HM Amit Shah also met the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22

Arunima| News18.com
Updated: October 23, 2021, 18:43 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the members of the Jammu & Kashmir youth club as he arrived in Srinagar on Saturday. He said that the J&K youth has to contribute to the development of the Union Territory.

“As many as 4,500 youth clubs have been registered across Jammu and Kashmir out of which 4,229 youth clubs are in rural areas. You can imagine that these clubs are working to connect the youth of rural areas with some of the other activities of development and sports," Home Minister said.

Boosting the confidence of the younger generation, Shah stated that there is immense potential for every youth of this country. “Modiji has started a lot of startup programmes and has created several platforms so that our youth from the village of Jammu and Kashmir stays in the village and stands on the platform of the world," he added.

The Home Minister also hailed the decision of abrogation of Article 370 taken by the Central government in 2019 and stated that “the transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region’s development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370?" August 5 should be written in golden letters as marked the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption in J&K, he added.

HM Shah is visiting the valley to attend a high-level security meeting. He also met the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city while he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque. The Home Minister offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, a home ministry official said.

first published: October 23, 2021, 18:27 IST