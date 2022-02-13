Amitabh Bachchan Drops Powerful Teaser of Aaya Ye Jhund Hai; Song To Be Out On February 14

A few days back, the makers of upcoming sports biopic Jhund piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping an intriguing teaser featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and on Sunday, February 13, a powerful teaser of the new song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai has been shared on social media.

The 79-year-old actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the song. The teaser sees a group of teenage boys, holding cricket bats and wooden sticks in their hands as they walk into a street. The video is accompanied by an enthusiastic tune and the teaser ends with a whistle, towards the end it read “Song Out Tomorrow." As shown in the earlier released trailer of the film, the bunch of boys were the trainees who learnt soccer under Amitabh Bachchan’s character’s supervision.

Big B had put a quirky caption along with the post. He wrote, “Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeH #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega." It translates to, “the ones messing keep crying when when this flock will come and win everyone’s heart.

As soon as the teaser hit the photo-sharing-platform, fans flocked the comments section as they praised the teaser of the song. Fans reacted with fire and heart emoticons as they liked Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’s teaser.

Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comments section and added raising hand emoticons, as she liked the teaser.

For the unversed, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for his Marathi blockbuster “Sairat" and the critically acclaimed 2013 drama “Fandry," makes his Hindi directorial debut with Jhund.

In the upcoming sports drama, Big B takes on the role of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. The story is told through the eyes of a professor who encourages street children to form a football team in order to give them a sense of purpose in life. “Jhund" was originally scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 and again in June 2021, but both dates were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

