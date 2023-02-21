Amritpal Singh Isolated and Desperate, Action Likely Against Him and Aides in 2 Weeks: Intel Sources

Self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh Sandhu has been isolated following an FIR against him and his close associates recently on charges that include abduction and rioting, intelligence sources told News18.

Sources said the support to his radical group — Waris Punjab De – has also gone down, which is why he has been trying to gain attention, mostly recently through his reported remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“His statement against Home Minister Amit Shah is seen as sign of desperation to gain lost popularity. Agencies have also recently zeroed down his funding sources from India and abroad. There is a strong possibility that serious action will be taken place against him and his associates in next two weeks," a source told News18.

Singh had reportedly said recently that Shah’s “fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi". Gandhi was assassinated by her security guards in 1984.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson RP Singh Khalsa questioned why Punjab’s AAP government has been “soft on fringe element" like Amritpal Singh.

“Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities? Is it part of @AAPPunjab’s payback strategy," he tweeted.

Khalsa also asked whether the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) “will stand up and condemn" the statement of Singh, who claims to represent the community.

“Such statement by fringe like him are made only to grab media attention," the BJP leader added.

Amritpal Singh is the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Read all the Latest India News here