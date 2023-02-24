In a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in Punjab, hundreds of supporters of self-styled religious preacher, Amritpal Singh, blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and gheraoed the Ajnala police station.

The supporters were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Amritsar on Thursday. Unafraid of the law, the mob, brandishing swords and sticks, breached the fencing outside the police station over demand to released their chief’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

“The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next… They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, said.

Hours after the massive demonstration, police said the Toofan would be released on Friday. “According to the evidence given to us, Toofan Singh was not present at the time of the incident in the violence-hit area on February 15 and we are releasing him tomorrow," Satinder Singh, Amritsar (Rural) SSP, was quoted by Times of India on Thursday.

The TOI report quoted police sources as saying that over half-a-dozen policemen, including two senior police officers, sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out at several places between police and the followers of self-proclaimed religious leader.

Some reports stated that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s office has denied the reports of Toofan’s release. All eyes are now on whether the mega uproar will unfold in Punjab on Friday as well.

Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh is a 29-year-old pro-Khalistan controversial leader, who has been dubbed as ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’ by his supporters.

Renewing calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan, Amritpal has invoked the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed on June 6, 1984 during Operation Bluestar.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he styles his turban, wears traditional robes and other Sikh articles just like the slain militant preacher. Like Bhidranwale, his new avatar moves with an army of heavily armed Nihang Sikhs who shower flower petals on him wherever he goes.

Amritpal became a baptised Sikh after he came back to India last year. Till the middle of 2022, he was working in a transport company in Dubai. He soon took over as chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, a Punjab-based social organisation, formed by the actor-activist Deep Sidhu who was killed in an accident in February last year.

According to the HT report, Amritpal hails from Jallu-Pur Khaira village falling under Baba Bakala town in Amritsar district. A vocal espouser of Khalistan ideology, Amritpal is a favourite speaker in the congregations of Sikh hardliners.

Political parties have accused him of trying to destablise Punjab, while some of his critics say he is increasing the divide between Sikhs and other communities, especially Hindus.

The report stated that his detractors also say that his speeches could take the youth in the direction of extremism. He recently faced a huge backlash from Sikh sangat after his supporters broke the chairs meant for elderly at Jalandhar’s Model Town Gurdwara.

Despite courting controversies, he has a large number of youth followers. He also has a large following on social media. He often claims in his speech that the drug problem in Punjab is because of the Indian state which wants to finish Sikhs systematically, the HT report stated.

