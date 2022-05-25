AMU Scholar Attempts Suicide Over Harassment by Research Supervisor; VC Orders Probe

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor has constituted a two-member enquiry committee to probe the matter of attempted suicide by a female research scholar here, officials said on Tuesday.

Nabeela Khanam, a research scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of AMU, attempted suicide on Sunday after being allegedly harassed by her supervisor over the submission of her thesis.

Khanam took an overdose of tranquillisers on Sunday night and was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital in a serious condition, they said. AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

