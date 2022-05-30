AN-94 Russian Assault Rifle Used to Murder Sidhu Moose Wala, License Plate of Accused's Car Fake: Report

As police carries on its investigation in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, various links and facts are emerging. Now, according to a report, Moose Wala was murdered by an AN-94 Russian assault rifle, an Avtomat Nikonova model of 1994.

A report by India Today has quoted sources as saying that an AN-94 rifle was used to murder the Punjabi singer. It also mentions that the number plates of the vehicles used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala ‘have been found to be fake’.

Punjab DGP V K Bhawra had earlier said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime.

Giving more details of the incident, he said Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle.

Bhawra said when Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles.

“There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala, he said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio was taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead.

Inter-gang rivalry has been mentioned as the motive behind the killing for now, with Goldy Brar and gangster Laurence Bishnoi’s names emerging in involvement with the crime.

Moose Wala’s father has said the singer would frequently receive ransom calls from gangsters, especially the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Meanwhile, Punjab police sources told News18 that the police is collecting the dump data within one kilometer area of the crime spot, which will be of around one lakh people.

This will help the police in identifying the suspects, sources said, adding that six persons have been detained so far. However, no one has been officially arrested till now.

Several teams of the Punjab Police have been formed to look into the matter.

