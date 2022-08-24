An End to Foreign-return Vaccine Woes: India to Offer Remaining Covid-19 Shots Domestically

Individuals (Indians or foreign nationals) who have received Covid-19 vaccines abroad and wish to get their second dose or booster shot in India can now do so. They are now eligible to be administered a domestic vaccine as per recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. (NTAGI).

The development comes following an August 18 report by the Times of India which highlighted the issues people who had been jabbed abroad faced when they tried to receive a second or third shot here because the CoWIN portal was not linked with any foreign-based vaccine portal. Health employees were unable to link it with the vaccinator module as a result.

Now however, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, Manohar Agnani has sent a letter to chief secretaries/principle secretaries and secretaries (health) of all states and union territories directing them to take necessary measures to implement the plan. Relevant changes are also being to the CoWIN app for this.

Dr Utsav Singh, nodal officer (vaccination) at MLN medical college confirmed the development. “The health ministry has received several requests for Covid vaccinations of individuals who had received vaccine doses outside India and were willing to receive the remaining second or booster dose in India," he told Times of India.

“Once the necessary changes are made, such individuals may be provided with the second dose or precaution dose of any of the domestically available Covid-19 vaccine in the country," he added.

There are about 150 recipients in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district alone who have returned from abroad and are waiting to get their booster shots, as per TOI.

States across the country have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases over the last month, with health officials urging people to maintain necessary precautions and get vaccinated.

