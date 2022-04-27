An Idea Blooms: Over 300 Farmers in Junagadh Form Their Own Company to Get Better Prices for Produce

Spiralling prices of fuel and other items have also made farming a costly affair. Many farmers in several parts of the country have been complaining that they are not getting fair prices for their produce.

To resolve this issue themselves, farmers of seven talukas in Junagadh have come together with a novel plan. To market their own produce from 4,000 bighas of land, 306 farmers of Visavdar Panth have formed a new company, called Visavadar Taluka Farm Cooperative Group Limited (Visavadar Taluka Khet Sahakari Mandali Ltd).

Now the member farmers can buy seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides from this company.

After the harvesting is done, the produce will be handed over to the company. The company will be responsible for sorting, packaging, and processing of the produce, and will do surveys to find out where they will get the maximum price. And then they will send the produce to those centres where they will be sold at better rates.

Apart from farmers, this company will also benefit the common people, say locals.

Junagadh chiefly produces groundnuts. Now the member farmers will hand over their produce to this company, which will process and produce oil from it in the near future. This oil will be sold in the market so that farmers can get a good price for their groundnuts. People, in turn, will get pure oil.

The plan is that gradually, the company will acquire its machinery and will start operations. It has begun the recruitment of people who have knowledge in this field.

