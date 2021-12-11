'An Incomplete Family for Complete Nation': Video of Brigadier's Daughter's Poem Recital Days Before Crash Leaves Netizens Emotional

As India mourns the loss of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other bravehearts, a video showing Brigadier LS Lidder’s daughter, Aashna reciting a poem dedicated to the soldiers of the country has set the social abuzz with the sheer coincidence of its timing, roughly 4 days before her father’s demise in the tragic chopper crash.

Calling the occurrence ominous, the video of 16-year-old Aashna Lidder reading her poem was shared on Twitter by former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and India’s first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who attended the reading session.

In the video, the teenager can be seen reciting lines from her poem ‘Selfless Independence’, at a book reading session on December 3. Before beginning her reading, Aashna is heard saying that she wrote this poem on Independence Day and it is dedicated to people who are ready to give up their lives for other people with no assurance of gratitude in return.

As she goes ahead with the recital, she describes a ‘child who is fearless’ and a ‘wife who is rudderless’.

The video doing rounds on social media cannot help but make netizens tearful at the sheer cruel twist of fate that led to the death of the officer 4 days later in a tragic helicopter crash that also killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 10 more defence personnel.

Delhi Cantonment’s Brar Square witnessed heart-breaking scenes on Friday morning during the final rites of Brigadier LS Lidder, who died along with General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Brigadier Lidder was given a funeral with full military honours, with several VIPs, including Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attending the solemn ceremony.

In one final goodbye, his wife, Geetika Lidder, kissed the coffin as their daughter, 16-year-old Aashna, stood beside her mother, in tears. The family’s close relatives and friends were also present at the cremation ground.

“If this is what God wants, we will live with this loss. But this is not the way we wanted him back," Mrs Lidder was quoted saying while attempting to fight back tears. Meanwhile, Aashna recalled her father as a best friend and a hero and said that his death is a national loss.

“We will go ahead with happy memories. It’s a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend." Aashna was quoted saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top military brass on Thursday paid homage to General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam airbase after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft.

