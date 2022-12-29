Anant Ambani Engaged to Radhika Merchant. Here’s All You Need to Know About the Groom-to-Be

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita, is soon set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.

The couple got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends.

A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, studied at Brown University in the US. He heads the energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. Anant is also on the boards of Jio Platforms, the group’s telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures. Radhika Merchant, meanwhile, serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

In August this year, Mukesh Ambani had laid bare the succession plan at India’s most valuable company, identifying twins Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit.

Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna, last month. Akash Ambani married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

“Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception," Mukesh Ambani had said at the annual shareholders’ meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd in August.

“Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar," he had added.

Anant Ambani was also recently inducted as a director on Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). He has been a director on Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) since May 2020.

