Who is Radhika Merchant? Here's All You Need to Know About Anant Ambani's Bride-To-Be

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila, is all set to enter the Ambani family as the wife of Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani.

The couple got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends.

A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Radhika is a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘arangetram’ in June this year.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had hosted the ‘arangetram’ ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

While Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Ltd and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," a statement issued by the family said.

“Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

Read all the Latest India News here