Ananya Panday 'Knows Someone Who May Have Supplied Drugs to Aryan', Says NCB

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, who is under NCB scanner after Aryan Khan‘s arrest in Mumbai drug bust case, has apparently told the Narcotics Control Bureau she “knows someone who can supply, or has once or twice supplied drugs" to Shah Rukh Khan‘s son.

Actor Chunky Panday’s daughter was called for questioning by the NCB on Thursday and Friday. However, on both days she turned up late, irking zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB official, sources said, gave a earful to Ananya for reaching late to their Mumbai office. She was told that this is not a film shoot, or a production house, sources added.

The NCB had allegedly retrieved her chats with Aryan Khan regarding drugs from the his phone during its investigation, which the agency is believed to have submitted in the special court that rejected Khan’s bail.

When quizzed about the chats, Ananya said that she was discussing cigarettes, sources told News18. “Ananya said that she isn’t a supplier and doesn’t know that weed and ganja are the same. Her friends would call it a joint, and she has once or twice taken puff at get-togethers," sources said.

A report in India Today, however, quoted NCB as saying that at one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. He was asking if there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed. To this, Ananya replied, “I will arrange", the report stated.

Sources further told News18 that NCB is digging into the international handlers for providing drugs. “Probe not just limited to WhatsApp chats discussing procurement of drugs. NCB is trying to piece together the entire chain of international handlers, drug peddlers and consumers," they added.

The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late Bollywood actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With inputs from Mihir Trivedi and Vinaya Deshpande in Mumbai)

