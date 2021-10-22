Ananya Pandey Arranged Drugs for Aryan? NCB to Grill Her After WhatsApp Chats Reveals 'Talk Around Ganja'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will continue questioning Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, on Friday in the Mumbai drug case. The NCB, on Thursday, recorded Ananya’s statement after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan.

The NCB is probing whether Ananya Pandey arranged drugs for Aryan, sources in the NCB told CNN-News18. Ananya’s name had cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said.

The NCB source said that one of the conversations between the two was around the procurement of drugs. The source also said that the agency suspects that Ananya had offered to get drugs for Aryan.

The investigation in the case will be carried on those lines, the source added.

On Thursday, the NCB officials had seized her mobile phone and laptop. However, they had not clarified about her role in the case yesterday.

According to a report in India Today, the NCB showed Ananya her chats with Aryan Khan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. The report quoted Ananya as replying, “I will raise" the matter.

However, it added that the there was no evidence of Ananya arranging drugs for Aryan Khan. Reports quoted NCB as saying that Ananya and Aryan were regularly talking about drugs on chats.

“Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," news agency ANI reported citing NCB sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.