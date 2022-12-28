Andhra: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow in Nellore

At least eight people including two women were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

As many as 10 people are hospitalised. Due to heavy rush, a lot of people fell into a drain, resulting in casualties. Naidu reportedly stopped his speech after the incident and met victims’ families. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased.

Naidu’s son and TDP leader Nara Lokesh expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. “The death of our family members TDP workers is a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. Arrangements have been made to provide better treatment to the injured," he wrote on Twitter.

Of the 8 victims, six have been identified as D Ravindrababu, K Yanadi, Y Vijaya, K Raja, M Chinakondaiah and Purushottam.

The TDP chief, who was on a three-day tour of Nellore district as part of his ‘`Idem Karma Manarashtraniki’ protest against Jagan Reddy government, held the roadshow in Kandukur town on Wednesday.

