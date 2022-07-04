Andhra: Black Balloons Released as PM’s Chopper Takes Off Near Vijayawada; 4 Cong Workers Arrested

Four Congress workers were arrested for releasing black balloons into the air, allegedly as a mark of protest, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper took off from Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Police, however, said there was no security breach.

According to the police, the incident took place 4 km from the helipad, where the PM’s chopper was scheduled for take off. A strict security cordon had been set up around the airport as Congress workers had called a statewide protest on account of the PM’s visit, police added.

Deputy superintendent of police K Vijay Pal from Krishna district said, “Today Congress workers called for a statewide protest against PM Modi. Around 4 km from the helipad, four Congress workers released a bunch of black balloons. We arrested them immediately. There was no security breach," adding, “few more are yet to be arrested. A probe is on. The four arrested Congress workers will be produced before the court."

Police said the workers had decided to show black balloons to oppose PM Modi’s visit. Hence, as a precautionary measure, police in Krishna district imposed relevant sections of the Police Act and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, they added.

Police further said five minutes after PM Modi took off from Gannavaram airport, at a place named Soorampalli, Congress workers climbed an under-construction apartment and released the balloons, said superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal from Krishna district.

