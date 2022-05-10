Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Relative Arrested in Connection With Extortion Case

The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested YS Konda Reddy, a local YSR Congress leader and cousin brother of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, in an alleged connection with an extortion case. Konda Reddy, who was earlier in charge of Chakrayapet Mandal in the YSR Kadapa district, was apprehended on Monday for allegedly threatening a construction company and demanding money for allowing certain road works in the area.

According to the police, Konda Reddy, who hails from the CM’s constituency Pulivendula, allegedly met the owners of SRK constructions on May 5 and “threatened" to cancel their contract if they failed to pay him Rs 300 crores in bribe.

A purported audio clip of Konda Reddy “threatening the contractors" also went viral on social media, prompting stern action from the CM’s office. Following a complaint raised with the CM over his relative’s threats, Jagan Reddy directed the Kadapa police to take stern action.

​"When SRK constructions approached the Chief Minister’s office, leveling corruption allegations against Konda Reddy, the CMO immediately directed the district authorities to register a case against him. Upon further investigation, we found that Konda Reddy blackmailed the company several times in the past by misusing the ruling party’s name," said Kadapa Superintendent of Police KK Anburajan.

The state police department has also advised people to proactively report such incidents by dialing 14400 or 100 to register complaints. “We will act tough against such people and not spare anybody," Anburajan warned.

