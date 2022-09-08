Andhra Couple Dies by Suicide Over Harassment from Loan App Owners, Dials Cousin Minutes Before Consuming Poison

Unable to bear the harassment by the organisers of an online loan app, a couple allegedly committed suicide on the birthday of one of their daughters in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the details by the family and by the police, Kolli Durga Rao is a native of Labbarthi in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and came to Rajamahendravaram 10 years ago in search of a livelihood. He married Ramya Lakshmi six years ago. The couple had two daughters Naga Sai, 4 and Likitha Sri, 2. The family of four members has been staying at Santhi Nagar in Rajamahendravaram.

Durga Rao was a painter and his wife Ramya Lakshmi was a tailor. In a bid to overcome financial issues in the family, the couple applied for loans from two online loan apps. As they failed to repay the loan in time, the organizers began harassing them. The couple paid some part of the loan amount back, but were unable to pay off the full amount they borrowed.

Advertisement

The online loan app company began demanded more money from the couple and even threatened them by saying that they would post indecent, morphed pictures of Ramya Lakshmi on social media.

In order to repay the amount, Durga Rao took up an extra job as a delivery boy 10 days ago and tried his best to make some extra money.

Meanwhile, the online loan app company threatened Ramya Lakshmi and even sent her a morphed picture of her via WhatsApp. They warned the couple that they would soon post the morphed picture of her online, if they fail to repay the entire loan amount within two days.

The couple then travelled to Mogaltur in West Godavari district on September 5. The couple then checked into a hotel on the bund of River Godavari in the city. Post-midnight, Ramya called her cousin and informed him that they were going to kill themselves and even requested him to take care of their children.

Advertisement

The cousin soon called other relatives and reached the hotel room and found the couple lying on the floor unconscious. They rushed the couple to the nearby government hospital where doctors said they died during treatment adding that the couple had consumed poison. Based on the information provided by the hospital authorities, the cops registered a case and investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here