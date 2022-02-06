Andhra Employees Call Off Strike as Govt Accepts Demands; CM Reddy Says Will Add Burden of Rs 11,577 cr

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday assured the government employees that the state was committed to their welfare, as he expressed gratitude towards them for cancelling their proposed strike from Sunday midnight against the low pay hike, deduction of HRA and CCA.

A team of employees met Reddy with their demands for pay according to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and thanked the CM for accepting them. “The employees are part of the government," Reddy said. “We are studying other demands. Despite the financial constraints amid the pandemic, we have agreed to bear a burden of Rs 11,577 crore to increase the salaries. It will amount to Rs 1,330 crore a month, including the earlier promised PRC revision of Rs 10,247 crore and HRA of Rs 325 crore."

Reddy asked them not to fall prey to the vested interests of the opposition parties.

Advertisement

Reddy added: “We are trying to give more HRA, CCA and other benefits to the employees, but you too need to understand and cooperate."

He exuded confidence that the employees will work as per government plan to serve better and get more income. The CM stated that regularisation of contract staff will be taken up on roster method.

“We will bring in a better policy to give better pension," Reddy said.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma and other officials attended the meeting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.