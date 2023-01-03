Andhra Govt Launches Scheme for Social Pension, Releases Rs 1,765 Cr for Jan; to Benefit 64 Lakh People

The Andhra Pradesh government has hiked the social pension to Rs 2,750 per month from the existing Rs 2,500. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the scheme in Rajamahendravaram city on Tuesday and released Rs 1,765 crore for the month of January.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the increase in the pension scheme will benefit the downtrodden, including the differently abled, widows, and the aged, among others.

“Every section of the society including women, backward castes, SCs, STs and almost all sections including fishermen, handloom workers, toddy-tappers and even the patients undergoing kidney dialysis are happy with the hiked pensions on which the government has so far spent Rs 62,500 crore," he said.

He also appealed to people to see the qualitative difference between the present YSRCP government and the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

“People should see the difference between his welfare governance that has been disbursing monthly pensions ranging from Rs 2,750 to Rs 10,000 to different sections of people and the TDP rule that allowed Janma Bhoomi Committees to fix rates for disbursing welfare benefits," he said.

Reddy further noted that the number of pensioners went up to 64 lakhs in the YSRCP government from 39 lahks in the TDP rule. “The monthly pension bill also saw a steep hike from Rs 400 crore during the TDP rule to Rs 1,765 crore at present resulting in an annual pension expenditure of Rs 21,180 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister added that his government took the total number of rice ration cards to 145,88,539 by adding 44,543 new cards; Aarogyasri cards to 141,48249 by adding 144,100 cards afresh; and the house site Pattas to 30,29,171 by distributing 14,531 more land sites by implementing various welfare schemes in an utmost transparent manner.

