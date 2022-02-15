Andhra Govt Paid Rs 1,612 Crore to Farmers Whose Crops Damaged Due to Rains, Says CM Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday disbursed Rs 542 crore as input subsidies to farmers for crops damaged due to heavy rains and floods in November 2021, along with Rs 29.51 crore to 1,220 farmer groups under YSR Farm Mechanisation Scheme.

In a special programme in Vijayawada, a total of Rs 571.57 crore was deposited by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the bank accounts of farmers.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State government had paid Rs 1,612 crore in the last two and half years compensating the crop loss due to heavy rains and floods benefiting 19.93 lakh farmers.

He said the government is paying the input subsidy for the losses occurring within the same season standing by the farmer community. Besides, under relief measures, 1.21 lakh quintals of seeds were given at 80 per cent subsidy to those farmers who suffered losses during the Rabi season.

On this occasion, Jagan slammed the previous government for abandoning the farmers and neglecting them with untimely payments.

He said the input subsidy for the 2018 kharif of Rs 1,832 crore and the rabi, Rs 356 crore was unpaid and tenant farmers were also left out from the government schemes.

The Chief Minister stated that his government is standing by the farmers in all possible ways including the tenant farmers right from seed to sale and asserted that the crop loss is being estimated scientifically through e-cropping at the RBK level, leaving no one behind.

Going into the details, he said that Rs 123 crore input subsidy was paid in April 2020 against the crop loss which occurred up to March 2020. Similarly, Rs 278 crore was paid in October against crop loss that occurred between April and October 2020. The compensation for Nivar cyclone Rs 646 crore was credited into the accounts of 8.35 lakh farmers within a month of occurrence and for the Gulab cyclone, compensation of Rs 22 crore was paid in less than two months.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the previous government had left a huge pile of debts to farmers including the subsidy for crops, seeds, insurance, electricity arrears, and zero-interest loans.

He said all the pending arrears left by the previous government were paid by the YSRC government, including the pending bills of Rs 960 crore for paddy procurement and Rs 383 crore for the seed subsidy and many more.

Further, the Chief Minister said that Rs 19,126 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,218 crore under zero-interest loans for farmers, and for free power supply, Rs 23,000 crore was spent beside another Rs 1,700 crore for strengthening the electricity feeders across the State.

The government-initiated banking services in RBKs and appointed 9,160 banking correspondents to offer services. In addition to these, agriculture advisory committees were set up at the village level, mandal level, district level and State level to discuss the farmers’ issues and around 10,750 community hiring centres were set up at an expenditure of Rs 2,134 crore connecting with RBKs to assist farmers with farm needs.

