Andhra Govt Releases Rs 200 Cr Under Input Subsidy for Over 8 Lakh Farmers, Interest-free Loans

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs 200 crore directly into bank accounts of 8,68,409 farmers towards input subsidy and ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu’ (interest free loans) by pressing the button.

Releasing the amounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) virtually at a high level meeting at his camp office in Amaravati on Monday, the Chief Minister said the government has been running out various welfare schemes for farmers for the last 3.5 years as it irrevocably believes that the state welfare lies in the farmers’ welfare.

The input subsidy scheme aims at compensating farmers for the crop loss by the end of the same season while the “Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu" scheme will reduce the interest burden of small, marginal and actual cultivators.

Out of Rs 200 crores released today, Rs 39.39 crores will be deposited towards input subsidy in the accounts of 45,998 farmers who have suffered crop loss in Kharif season 2022 due to heavy rains and floods. The balance of Rs 160.55 crores of the day’s disbursal, will be deposited towards interest subvention into the bank accounts of 8,22,411 small, marginal and actual cultivators and horticulturists who have obtained crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh for the Rabi 2020-21 and Kharif -2021 and repaid the same on time. With this, the total amount disbursed so far under input subsidy scheme in the YSRCP rule reached Rs 1834.78 crores.

Hitting out at the TDP rule, the Chief Minister said that while the previous government completely diluted the interest subvention scheme by withholding the payments to farmers to the tune of Rs 1180.66 crores between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP Government so far cleared the payments to the tune of Rs 1834.55 crores including the arrears kept pending by the previous government which completely ignored the tenant farmers.

With this, the total number of beneficiaries under the interest subvention comes to 73.88 lakh in the past 3.5 years. With 62 per cent of the population depending on agriculture, the YSRCP government has been systematically implementing the input subsidy and zero interest schemes in full transparency assessing the crop loss in a scientific manner and displaying the names of beneficiaries at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) facilitating social audit and activating a response system that revolves complaints in every July and December, he said.

While the people suffered during the TDP rule in most respects, Reddy said the present Government has been implementing various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, input subsidy to farmers, paddy procurement, free power subsidy to farmers including aqua farmers and many other schemes with the sole aim of improving the living standards of people.

