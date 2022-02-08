Andhra Man Dues During Cockfight After Injury by Rooster Knife

The Sankranti festival cock fight held in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh led to the death of a person and the police want to file a case under 302 for murder against those involved in such cases. But the police are caught in a situation of confusion and dilemma as the culprit is a cock.

The fatal incident in the cockfighting went viral in no time and the people got surprised and scared.

Even as the Sankranti (Pongal) festival of the harvest was over about a month ago, cockfighting was seen in some pockets of the state. One such event was held at Kalicharla village of Pedda Mandyam Mandal in Chittoor district. When local people indulged in the event with happiness and enthusiasm in the cockfight and persons involved in the betting were enjoying it till afternoon. All of a sudden a cock with a sharp knife to its leg came in a jiffy and fell on a person Gangulaiah (37) of Kurabalakota cross causing injury to his leg. The sudden development led to panic among the people while the betting persons managed and fled the scene.

They perhaps prompted a team of people to shift Gangulaiah to a hospital. With no other way, they carried him on their shoulders to a nearby RMP doctor, primary health centre, and then to the hospital. With profuse bleeding, the man fell unconscious and a team of people tried to save his life in vain. They also called up an ambulance 108 as the health staff pronounced him dead.

In this case, after a man lost his life to the cock attack, the police could not take immediate action. They filed a case in this regard and are investigating.

What the challenge the police face is that they could not punish the cock or its owner, or the betting team.

