Extramarital & HIV: Andhra Man Wanted Divorce From Pregnant Wife, Injects Virus-infected Blood to Her

A man, who was looking for an excuse to divorce his pregnant wife, has allegedly got HIV-infected blood injected to her with the help of a quack in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

The arrested accused M. Charan injected HIV-infected blood to her with the help of a quack. The 40-year-old man was arrested by Tadepalli police on Friday after getting a complaint lodged by his wife.

The victim told the police that Charan, who was looking for a “reasonable" excuse to divorce her, took her to a quack as per the plan to give her HIV-laced blood injection. The woman said she was told that the injection was to ensure good health during pregnancy.

In her complaint, she got to know that she was HIV positive during a health check-up at a hospital. She also alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and also insisting that she bear a male child, IANS reported. The couple has a daughter.

As per a Times of India report, the victim alleged her husband had an extramarital relationship with a 21-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam and claimed this is the reason Charan was harassing and forcing her to divorce him.

A case has been registered against Charan under relevant sections of the law. The police would take further action after medical examination of the victim.

