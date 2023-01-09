Andhra: NRIs Offer 365 Indigenous Organic Rice Varieties to Vijayawada Temple for Daily ‘Prasadam' Preparation

Adding social responsibility to spirituality, two US-based Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have come forward to supply as many as 365 indigenous varieties of organic rice to Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple for the preparation of ‘healthy prasadam’-the food offered to the presiding deity that is distributed among devotees.

Hyderabad natives K Mounika Reddy and Sirisha Reddy, who are based in the US, recently came to know about a farmer named Bapa Rao of Athota village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, who has been cultivating indigenous rice varieties based on the zero-budget natural farming method promoted by agriculturist Subhash Palekar.

Reddys decided to source organic rice from Rao and offer 50 kg of produce per day to Kanaka Durga temple every year.

Accordingly, they handed over 21 rarest varieties of organic rice including Balram sal, Haveli, Kalavati black rice, Jalaka, Ujala Manipal, Navara, Ruba Phool, Sudi Dhanyam, Bairalodu, Suramatiya, Devarani, Baragali, Badavosh, Kaminibogh, Sikibaali, Ramya Gali, Alasakeeba, Kanda Sagar, Landamugiya, Dasarabali, Kusuma and Indrani each of eight kg to Kanaka Durga temple executive officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba.

The executive officer has said that the temple authority will use the indigenous varieties of rice to offer ‘Maha Naivedyam’ to the presiding deity and prepare ‘prasadam’ for distribution among devotees at the hill shrine.

When contacted, Sirisha Reddy told News18, she took the decision so that chemical-free ‘prasadam’ can be made and offered to devotees of Goddess Kanaka Durga, adding that the move will also encourage the cultivation of the rarest types of indigenous rice.

