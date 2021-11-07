Andhra Police Detain Train at Machilipatnam Station for SP's 'Surprise Check'

Policemen forcibly stopped a train from beginning its journey on time to let the Krishna district Superintendent of Police conduct what was called as a surprise check at the Machilipatnam Railway Station here on Sunday. The local deputy superintendent of police ordered the railway staff to revert the train’s signal from green to red when it was set to chug out of the station at 3.15 PM. The railway staff at the station pleaded with the police saying they could not stop the train’s once the signal was given.

“Talk to your man there (signal room) and stop it, the DSP was heard telling the hapless railway staff. Later, the SP Siddharth Kaushal came in to conduct checks inside the train, which left the Machilipatnam-Secunderabad special express detained by more than 15 minutes. There were reports of suspicious objects/movement in the train. It was part of a check to ensure safety of passengers. Nobody was inconvenienced and safety and security of passengers was ensured, the SP claimed in response to a question.

He said there was no inspection but a part of a check to ensure safety of passengers based on an alert from the public. We cannot take risk the safety of passengers, he added. In recent days, the Andhra Pradesh police have been conducting checks at different places to curb smuggling of ganja after it emerged that the State has become the major hub of marijuana cultivation. The DGP’s office said in a press release that so far 283 cases were registered across the State and 763 people arrested for carrying ganja. The release said 9,266 kg of ganja was seized.

