Andhra Pradesh: 3-month-old Baby Girl Sold Seven Times; 11 Accused, Including Father, Held

In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, a three-month-old baby girl has changed hands with people belonging to various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police finally rescued the infant from a person from the West Godavari district and reunited the girl with her mother.

Revealing the case details to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mangalagiri J Rambabu said Medabalimi Manoj, a daily laborer of Ganalaiahpet, has three daughters. He was addicted to liquor and unable to raise his three daughters, hence, he decided to sell his youngest baby.

He sold the baby to a woman named Meghawath Gayatri of Nalgonda District in Telangana for Rs 70,000 through a woman Nagalakshmi. Unaware of it, the baby’s grandmother lodged a missing complaint. Special police teams were set up to trace the baby.

Later, the police found that Gayatri sold the girl to a woman named Bhukia Nandu of Lambadi Devala Tanda, Palked village in Nalgonda district for Rs 1,20,000.

The child, who was later bought in Bhukia Nandu, was handed over to SK Nurjahan of Dilshuk Nagar in Hyderabad for Rs 1,80,000. Nurjahan sold the baby to a married woman named Bommada Ummadevi of Chikkadpally of Narayanaguda Narayana Guda in Hyderabad for Rs 1,90,000.

Again, Bommada Umadevi sold the baby to Padala Shravani of Vijayawada Benz Circle for Rs 2,00,000. Padala Shravani sold the girl to Garikamukku Vijayalakshmi of Gollapudi for Rs 2,20,000. At last, the baby girl was sold to Varre Ramehs of Eluru of East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh for Rs 2,50,000.

“A preliminary probe revealed that all those involved in the sale of the baby were not part of any organised child trafficking racket. They did it to earn more money," the DSP Ramababu said.

He said 11 persons, including the girl’s father, were arrested and a case was registered against them under Section 372 of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

