At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

The incident took place when a large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, leading to the stampede-like situation.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have now suspended VIP darshan and issuance of tokens for five days.

Issuing a statement on the stampede, TTD said: “Currently, the issuance of tokens at Sarvadarshan counters in Tirupati has been stopped due to high traffic of devotees. So even without a token, devotees are being allowed for free darshan. Only VIP darshan suspended for 5 days".

“Due to the heavy congestion, the darshan of devotees going for tirumala is likely to be delayed. Devotees are requested to come to Tirumala with readiness for this," the statement further said.

In view of the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the state government and said it was only concerned with making money from the famed place of pilgrimage.

“Treating Tirumala only as source of income, devotees were neglected in small matters like darshan and accommodation. Restrictions put hearing the sentiments of the devotees. TTD should wake up immediately and take corrective action," Chandrababu Naidu said.

